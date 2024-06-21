PFF ranks Jack Jones 1st in key category
Pro Football Focus ranked the top cornerbacks in the NFL, by targeted route type and Raiders cornerback Jack Jones made two different top lists. Jones was ranked first when covering hitch routes (receiver runs a set number of yards, then stops and turns back towards the quarterback), and 4th when covering post routes (receiver runs 10–20 yards down the field from the line of scrimmage, then cuts towards the middle of the field at a 45-degree angle towards the goalposts).
PFF's Mason Cameron gave a breakdown on the Raiders cornerback.
“The midseason change of scenery from New England to Las Vegas sparked a fire in Jones, leading to a massive turnaround in his coverage grade," Cameron wrote. "After charting just a 48.2 grade in his four games with the Patriots, he raised that mark to 81.1 to close out the season with the Raiders. In Vegas’ more zone-heavy scheme, Jones was able to break on stop routes in the blink of an eye, evidenced by the pick-six he secured against Patrick Mahomes in Week 16.”
Jones' potential with Raiders & relationship with Antonio Pierce
Jones saw a huge leap in production when joining the Raiders midway through the 2023 season, and there is no reason to believe the cornerback can't pick up right where he left off to end last season.
Jones, who is starting his third NFL season, has the chance to establish himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league. He has the makings of a premier cornerback; his ability was evident in Weeks 15 and 16 of the previous season when he recorded back-to-back pick sixes. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce took a chance on Jones during the previous season, and so far, it was the right call.
If anyone is capable of bringing out the best in Jones, it's Pierce, who coached the cornerback at Long Beach Poly Tech High School and Arizona State University and has known him since he was 13 years old. The Raiders cornerback should be in for a big year.