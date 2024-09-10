NFL makes final call on suspensions following Raiders-Chargers brawl
By Austin Boyd
The Las Vegas Raiders became unhinged at the end of their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers as several players participated in a brawl. At the center of it was cornerback Jack Jones and Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer.
Both players were ejected for their roles in the fight and there was some speculation that they could get suspended. However, that won't be the case. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league has no plan to suspend any players but could issue fines.
This is great news for the Raiders as Jones is their CB1. They're already very thin at cornerback so losing him would've been a major issue, especially with the Baltimore Ravens up next. It's not a surprise that Jones is the first Raiders player to get ejected this season. He's got a fiery personality.
That said, he needs to be careful going forward. The NFL is fine with giving him a slap on the wrist this time around but might not be so lenient if there's another incident. Jones is far too valuable to the Raiders to risk missing any time due to suspension.
On one hand, it's good to see how tightly-knit this Raiders team is. It's hard to imagine the Josh McDaniels version of this team would've had the entire roster join in on a brawl. At the same time, it's not a good look to start fights in a game that your team is losing.
This Raiders roster has swagger for days under Antonio Pierce but they need to prove that they can play smart. Last season, they were poised once Pierce took over but they haven't faced true adversity yet under the coach. It'll be interesting to see how Pierce handles the lows in a season now that he has the full-time job.