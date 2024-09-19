Jackson Powers-Johnson addresses potential Raiders debut in Week 3
By Austin Boyd
It's been a rocky start for the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line but help may finally be on the way. The team used a second-round pick on former Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson. The hope was that he'd be the team's starting left guard this season but his development slowed down after he missed most of training camp with an injury.
An undisclosed illness delayed his return even further as he's been inactive for the Raiders' first two games of the season. Luckily for the team, it looks like he's on track to play in Week 3 vs. the Carolina Panthers.
"I think he’s in a good place now, physically, mentally, emotionally," head coach Antonio Pierce said in a recent press conference. "We’ll see how this week goes with practice, but if I was a betting man, I hope to see (Powers-Johnson) out there (Sunday).”
It remains to be seen just how much he'll play. The Raiders clearly haven't been happy with Andrus Peat or Cody Whitehair through two games as evidenced by the fact that they've both started games at left guard already.
Powers-Johnson is going to have a learning curve but it's hard to imagine him being much worse. He's also very eager to get back on the field.
“It’s just the love for the guys and the team, honestly. I love football, and big moments like that in a huge hostile environment is what makes football so great,” Powers-Johnson said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “But I’m fired up and juiced. It’s going to feel like a dream come true. It’s going to be a privilege to put on the Silver and Black. I’m just very excited.”
Powers-Johnson should bring a lot of physicality to the offensive line. That's been lacking through two games. For his part, he feels like he's ready to play.
“I absolutely feel like I’m ready to go,” Powers-Johnson said. “I’m still continuing to catch up and get in even better shape right now and just chasing every day, but I feel really good. Just taking it step by step and day by day and trying to contribute in any way possible.”
Time will tell how much he'll play against the Panthers but it's sounding like he'll be active at the very least.