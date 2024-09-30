Jackson Powers-Johnson already becoming Raiders fan favorite
By Austin Boyd
The Las Vegas Raiders have been miserable at drafting for years but it's looking more and more like they nailed their first two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Tight end Brock Bowers might be considered the best at his position by the end of the season but we've been waiting for second-round pick Jackson Powers-Johnson to see the field more.
Well, he finally got his first start in Week 4 and he might already be one of the team's most popular players. His impact was immediate as the Raiders went from the worst rushing team in the NFL to rushing for 152 yards. What's clear about Powers-Johnson is that he absolutely loves football.
Early in the game, he ran down the field to celebrate a first down with Jakobi Meyers and was so energetic throughout the entire contest. Nobody on the offense seemed to be having as much fun as him. Head coach Antonio Pierce even said after the game that the referees had to warn him about Powers-Johnson being too aggressive.
You can't construct a more perfect Raider in a lab. He's Richie Incognito reborn. He even carries himself like Incognito.
How many offensive linemen or running around and firing up the crowd after a hard-fought win? He's on a fast track to becoming one of Raider Nation's favorite players.
While the energy and excitement are all great, what really matters is how he played. According to Pro Football Focus, he's only allowed one pressure so far this season and no sacks. That's amazing for a player who missed most of training camp and the first two games of the season due to injury.
It's still too early to know for sure but Powers-Johnson looks like a stud. He has the potential to be the Raiders' starting left guard for the next decade. He just has to stay healthy and Las Vegas might have an All-Pro player on their hands.