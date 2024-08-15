Promising rookie returns to Raiders practice while veteran gets injured
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense has not gotten off to the hottest start this preseason. This is in part due to the uncertainty at quarterback, but an overlooked aspect of this struggle has been the inability of the offensive line to block the Raiders' elite defensive line.
To be fair, the offensive line has been missing two of their projected starters, LT Kolton Miller and second-round draft pick OG Jackson Powers-Johnson. And then, on Tuesday evening's practice, starting RT Thayer Munford Jr. left practice after hurting his hand.
So, the Silver and Black were preparing for only two of their potential starting lineman to suit up for Wednesday's open practice until the team received both good and bad news.
Just as the team picked up a potential starter, it lost another. Rookie T DJ Glaze has been mixing in with the first team at right tackle anyway, but Munford has also been taking snaps at the left tackle position as well. Perhaps this absence gives Glaze a chance to shine, but ideally, the entire starting unit is figured out as early as possible and gets extensive reps together.
But then, head coach Antonio Pierce threw a wrench into things by defying what most Raiders fans thought to be true: Powers-Johnson was in line to be the starting left guard for the season opener.
This may have nothing to do with his ability and more about his absence during training camp, but many fans were under the impression that Powers-Johnson and Miller would be starting alongside each other. Instead, the veteran in Luke Getsy's system, Cody Whitehair, will get the nod until the rookie is ready.
While it is fantastic that Powers-Johnson is healthy and returning to practice, it is a bit scary to think that the offensive line the team has employed all camp was only a single starter down. Miller is an important piece of the line group and he pulls more than his weight, but it felt more reassuring that the team was missing the entire starting left side of the line, considering their shortcomings against Maxx Crosby and the defensive line.
The injury to Munford is also a bit concerning because he has mixed in at both tackle spots, and with Miller's injury status up in the air, the team may have been forced to play both him and Glaze at the tackle spots because of Andrus Peat's struggles. Now, the team may not have a choice of who they play.
Thankfully, the line group has good depth and versatility, so the pieces can be shuffled around easier than in years past. But once again, the five starters need to be playing together as often as they can.