Jakobi Meyers has admission about Davante Adams drama
By Austin Boyd
With the news that Davante Adams is hoping to get traded by the Las Vegas Raiders, Jakobi Meyers is getting thrust into the WR1 role for the team. It's a role he held and had success in with the New England Patriots but this whole situation has likely blindsided many on the team.
Head coach Antonio Pierce didn't feel like addressing the situation at his Wednesday press conference but a number of players did, including Meyers. He was honest about how the Adams news is going to affect the team.
"It's gonna be a distraction, it is what it is," Meyers told reporters. "You understand that. It's more about making plays regardless ... and move forward. You just have to focus on what you've got, and that's football."
It's refreshing to hear one Raider be honest about the situation. When a team's most expensive player requests a trade, it's a big deal and hard to ignore. Adams is a huge name and their best offensive player. Having drama with him is a huge distraction.
That said, it's not like the players can do anything about it. They just beat the Browns without Adams so it's not like they need him. Pierce has said that Meyers could be a No. 1 wide receiver on a number of teams and now he's going to get his chance with the Raiders.
What's good about him is that he's cheap and under contract through next season. If Meyers cements himself as a true WR1, the Raiders should be fine heading into next season. They'll need to replace Adams in some capacity but they won't need to invest too much trying to find one and could wait until the draft.
Losing Adams is a blow but the Raiders have the offensive pieces to still be productive if they get better quarterback play.