Jets launch recruiting campaign for Raiders WR Davante Adams
By Austin Boyd
It doesn't appear the New York Jets have gotten the memo that Davante Adams isn't available in a trade. Ever since Aaron Rodgers got traded to the team, many have speculated that Adams could follow. The problem is that he's under contract with the Las Vegas Raiders until after the 2026 season.
Adams has time and time again said that he's a Raider and doesn't want to be traded. That's not stopping players for the Jets talking about the wide receiver joining a team like it's a certainty. Running back Breece Hall recently said that Adams shouldn't be worried about getting the ball if he goes to New York.
"Nah, I'm getting the ball the second-most, regardless," Hall said on "Up & Adams." "Davante, he knows he's going to get his."
Hall was also asked if Adams is getting traded to New York.
"Hey, you never know," Hall replied. "You never know. We're always talking. We're always scheming."
Wide receiver Garrett Wilson would likely be the most affected by a potential Adams trade. He'd go from being the No. 1 wide receiver to WR2. Despite that, he wants the All-Pro in New York.
"I see that. I'm excited. I'm with all of it," Wilson said, via the New York Post. "Anyone we can get into the facility to help this team win games, I'm with it and he's one of those."
Hall said that he's all-in on Adams and so is wide receiver Mike Williams. That isn't to mention that Rodgers recently said at a golf tournament that he's excited about playing Adams again.
What Jets players don't understand is that the Raiders were better than New York last season. The Jets were 7-10 last season while the Raiders went 8-9. Obviously, New York didn't have Rodgers for the whole year but the Jets roster is wildly overrated.
There's no reason why Adams should want to go to the Jets. Hell, going back to the Packers would likely be more appealing.