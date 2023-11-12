Jets vs. Raiders final score prediction for Sunday Night Football in Week 10
Predicting the final score for the Las Vegas Raiders' primetime matchup with the New York Jets.
By Peter Dewey
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for the second win of the Antonio Pierce-era when they host the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football in Week 10.
The Raiders are one-point underdogs in Week 10, but the team played one of its better games of the season last week, riding a big game from Josh Jacobs on the road.
The Jets, meanwhile, lost 27-6 to the Los Angeles Chargers and have scored just 19 total points in their last two games. Can New York cover the spread and beat this Raiders team?
I’m not sold on it. Here’s how I’m using the odds for this game to predict the final score for this matchup:
Jets vs. Raiders odds, spread and total
Raiders score prediction
The Raiders are one-point underdogs in this game, but I think the wrong team is favored here in what should be a low-scoring game.
The total for this matchup is set at just 36.5 points, mainly because the New York offense has struggled under Zach Wilson. The Jets are also a great defense, so I expect a matchup with very few points in Vegas.
Still, I think the Raiders have the advantage here.
Aidan O’Connell played turnover-free football last week, something the Raiders desperately needed after how bad Jimmy Garoppolo had been protecting the football this season.
If he can do that again, the Raiders have better weapons on offense to move the ball than the Jets. Josh Jacobs is coming off his best game of the season, and he could be what the team leans on to score this week.
New York has scored more than 20 points just twice this season. I think the Raiders – who looked motivated under Antonio Pierce last week – keep them below that number and win this one by a field goal.
Final score prediction: Raiders 16, Jets 13
Want to guarantee a way to win on this prediction?
All you need to do is sign up for the DraftKings Sportsbook with the link below, deposit and wager $5 on any game – including this one – to receive $200 in bonus bets. That’s a pretty sweet deal to bet on a final score prediction!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.