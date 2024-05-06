Jimmy Garoppolo catches vicious stray from Robert Kraft at Tom Brady roast
In case you were doing literally anything else with your Sunday night, you missed The Roast of Tom Brady. It was on Netflix, and made exclusively for people who are on Twitter at 945 on a Sunday evening.
It was about as predictable as roasts come, but with a celebrity-infused twist. The standard roast comedians were all there loudly making the same deflategate joke, and at one point Kim Kardashian showed up. The biggest surprise of the night was that Pete Davidson wasn't there.
And even with all the comedians-that-mostly-just-podcast-now in the room, the best moments came from the jokes that Brady's old teammates and coaches had. And perhaps unsurprisingly, former Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo found himself in the crossfire between Brady and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
It's a good line. Hats off to whichever underpaid 27 year old writer won't get credit for it. And while Kraft did his absolute best to try and butcher the timing of the punchline, he was still able find the ounce of comedic timing he has in his body to get the joke off. You can just hear the anger in his voice when he has to admit that Brady may also be a team owner soon ( ... right?).
Somewhere, Garoppolo probably heard this and continued on with his extremely charmed life. He didn't have to go to Tom Brady's Roast, so it can't be that bad to be him.