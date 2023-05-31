Jimmy Garoppolo contract issue emblematic of Raiders dysfunction
Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract and injury situation is just the latest misstep by this once proud organization that has seen them make the wrong decision time and again. Even if Garoppolo is healthy enough to start Week 1 there is a mountain of evidence to suggest that he wont be able to finish out the season. Guys just don’t suddenly stop getting injured one day and that is especially true as they get older and the hits start piling up even more.
There were several other options for the Raiders this offseason when it came to quarterbacks including moving up to draft a one of the top tier rookie QBs, using an earlier pick to draft one of the second tier guys in the second round, or pursuing a low-cost bridge guy like Taylor Heinecke, Mike White, or Jarrett Stidham. Instead, they went all in on Garoppolo and could wind up with nothing to show for it and only the likes of Carson Wentz and Cam Newton available in free agency.
Ideally Garoppolo would be healthy enough to lead the team in 2023 and with the help of a rebuilt defense, lead the Raiders back to relevancy and the postseason. Evidence suggests that the more likely outcome is even if he passes the physical, he won’t be able to stay healthy enough to do that and the Raiders will be back to the QB drawing board in 2024 and that is yet another stain on the reputation of Mark Davis and the rest of this franchise.