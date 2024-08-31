Josh Jacobs gave the Raiders a perfect parting gift before signing with Packers
There's been a lot of talk about Josh Jacobs recently, which is what normally happens when you get the Dan Pompei treatment. Most of it doesn't reflect too well on the Raiders, who apparently let Jacobs walk without much of a conversation this offseason. It's just the latest in a long line of unflattering anecdotes that have emerged this week about the Raiders organization as a whole, and I imagine someone in their PR department is extremely ready for it to be 5 P.M.
But for one small moment in that piece, the Raiders get away with one. For one fleeting, joyful moment, Raiders fans get to have an out of body experience and see what it'd be like in a world where the Chiefs aren't the envy of the entire NFL. It'd be cliched to call it a moment of zen, but there simply isn't another way to put it.
Josh Jacobs snubbed the Chiefs in the most rewarding way possible
Among the many entertaining quotes buried in Pompei's story is one about how the Chiefs were one of the half dozen teams interested in signing Jacobs this offseason, and apparently pushed pretty hard. His response is better than any local newspaper thank you note could ever be.
"They were trying to get me hard,” he said. “But there was no way I was going there. I feel like once you are rivals with somebody, you have a genuine hate for them. I couldn’t see myself in that color. And besides, I never wanted to be the guy that joined the dominant team. I want to be the guy that beats the dominant team.”
Hang it in the rafters. You can see why he wanted to be a Raider for life. And it still sucks almost as much now that he's going to put up huge numbers as the Packers' RB1, but just almost. Because he could have gone to the Chiefs, and he didn't. They wanted to pay him tons of their money and he said no. You take the wins where you can get them.