Josh Jacobs paints grim picture of his time with Raiders in recent quote
The Josh Jacobs Raiders era certainly had its ups and downs. He was one of the better running backs in recent team history, putting up over 5,000 rushing yards and 46 touchdowns in 73 games over five seasons, and was a bright spot on some rough Raiders teams; his production probably helped Raiders fans keep their sanity intact on more than a few occasions.
Still, the team didn't work particularly hard to keep Jacobs in Vegas, and the 26-year old signed a four-year, $48 million contract this past offseason. And now that he's on team that'll actually be competing for a division title, Jacobs seemingly has a new lease on his career. No one's making you read any further, Raiders fans.
Josh Jacobs' latest quote about the Raiders is so, so depressing
Y I K E S. "A lot of guys still have hope here" is about the absolute bleakest way to compare the Packers to the Raiders that I can possibly think of. More or less describing an entire organization as one without hope is exactly what Raiders fans want to hear heading into a season, although I bet most of them probably already agreed. Gardner Minshew has that affect on people.
The good news is that ... uh ... the Raiders didn't overpay for a running back? And the analytics community was happy about that? They can use that money to go sign the 4th best free agent QB next year, too! The possibilities are endless. Meanwhile, Josh Jacobs will be playing for division titles and more with one of the youngest and most exciting rosters in Green Bay, waking up each morning with "hope" and "energy." How drab. I can't think of anything less enjoyable than that.
[Extremely salty tone] We'll see how rejuvenated Jacobs feels when he has to carry the ball 23 times against NFC North defenses during night games with negative wind chills.