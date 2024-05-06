Josh Jacobs takes a shot at Raiders fans on social media
At this point, Las Vegas Raiders fans are used to Josh Jacobs spouting off against his old team. The new Green Bay Packers running back responded to a fan over the weekend who had written replied to Jacobs accusing the Raiders of giving him a fake goodbye.
As mentioned above, this is starting to seem normal now as Jacobs has been popping off at fans and the break-up has continued to get uglier and uglier. The former first-round pick was not re-signed in the offseason and instead signed a massive (at least for a running back) four-year deal worth $48 million.
It's worth noting that the Packers can get out of the contract after one year so if Jacobs doesn't live up to the hype, he'll be as good as gone. The Raiders opted to move on at the position and not pay their former first-rounder handsomely, and will be rolling with Zamir White and Alexander Mattison at the running back spot.
Fans would have liked to have had Jacobs back but he wanted to get paid (and athletes have that right) and it was clear he wasn't going to make as much money as he'd like with the Raiders. It's fine that he chose to move on but popping off about how the team didn't want him is tarnishing his legacy.
Josh Jacobs continues to feud with Raiders on social media
It's sad that when it's all said and done, this is how Jacobs might end up being remembered by Raiders fans. He had three seasons where he rushed for over 1,000 yards and rushed for over 1,600 yards in 2022. He also had two seasons where he found the end zone 12 times, which is an impressive number for any position player.
Maybe someday Jacobs and the Raiders can make peace with what happened in the offseason but for now, things look as though they'll continue to be ugly.