10 bold predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023
With training camp kicking off this week, we take a look at ten bold predictions for the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders are going to have to shock the NFL landscape if they hope to make some noise this season, as the expectations are low for this group. Coming off a six-win season, and with so much change within the roster, the Raiders will have a brand new look to them, and hopefully, that means more winning.
Here, we look at ten bold predictions for the Silver and Black during the 2023 NFL season.
Josh Jacobs plays Week 1 and leads the NFL in rushing yards again
The big story going into training camp is what will happen at the running back position, as it could be a while until we see Josh Jacobs with the team. The Raiders and Jacobs were unable to come to an agreement on a long-term deal this summer, and if he does not sign the franchise tag, he could technically sit out the entire season.
Since this is bold predictions, how about Jacobs returns this summer in time to get ready for the season, and is actually in the starting lineup against the Denver Broncos in Week 1? To go a bit further, Jacobs builds on his 2022 effort by once again leading the NFL in rushing yards, forcing the Raiders' hand into giving him a long-term deal.