10 bold predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023
With training camp kicking off this week, we take a look at ten bold predictions for the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders make the playoffs
The Las Vegas Raiders made the playoffs after the 2021 NFL season, winning four straight games to overcome a trying season both on and off the field to punch their ticket to the postseason for the first time since the 2016 campaign. That group played spirited football down the stretch for interim head coach Rich Bissacia, who many fans wanted to return at the helm in 2022.
Instead, the Raiders brought in Josh McDaniels, who has never proven he can win as a head coach at the NFL level despite solid success as an offensive coordinator. In 2023, he will be in a prove-it year despite it being only his second season at the helm, and he better get it right or else the Raiders could be looking for another head coach next offseason.
The 2022 Raiders lost a ton of close games, and blew some big leads throughout what turned into a nightmare 6-11 season. If McDaniels can flip that script, and get solid play from the bevy of new players he and Dave Ziegler added this offseason, maybe the Raiders shock the NFL and punch their ticket to the playoffs.