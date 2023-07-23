10 bold predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023
With training camp kicking off this week, we take a look at ten bold predictions for the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
Jimmy Garoppolo starts all 17 games for the Raiders
On Sunday, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed his physical, and will now officially be ready for the start of training camp. Back in March, Jimmy G did not pass his physical, prompting a ton of worry from Raider Nation, as he has a history of injury, and the depth chart is very thin behind him.
Garoppolo has a tough task ahead of him in 2023, as he not only has to try and stay healthy for the entire season but will also be replacing a Raiders legend in Derek Carr. Like him or not, Carr started nine seasons for the Raiders, and re-wrote the team's record book in terms of passing, so he is going to be a tough guy to replace.
Luckily for the Raiders, Garoppolo is not only a solid NFL quarterback, but he is a proven winner, having posted a 40-17 record in 57 career starts. In 2023, our bold prediction is that he starts all 17 games for the Raiders, putting up above-average numbers while also helping rookie Aidan O'Connell along.