10 bold predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023
With training camp kicking off this week, we take a look at ten bold predictions for the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
Maxx Crosby leads the NFL in sacks
When it comes to the Raiders 2023 roster, there are some big names on both sides of the ball, but none may be bigger than Maxx Crosby. Sure, Davante Adams is an elite wide receiver, and arguably the best in the game, but when you think of the Raiders, you think of Madd Maxx coming off the edge.
Crosby carried the Raiders defense last season as the lone bright spot, racking up a career-high in sacks despite being double-teamed on nearly every play. Despite the Raiders bringing in Chandler Jones to help out, Crosby was the sole focus of opposing offensive coordinators, but he was still able to get the job done.
This season, the Raiders will have even more reinforcements for Crosby, as they added Tyree Wilson with the No. 7 overall pick, a powerful edge rusher from Texas Tech. They also added some talent at defensive tackle and bolstered the defensive backfield, which should help give him some extra time to get after the quarterback.
When all is said and done, Madd Maxx could lead the NFL in sacks in 2023.