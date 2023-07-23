10 bold predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023
With training camp kicking off this week, we take a look at ten bold predictions for the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders secondary doubles their 2022 interception total
To say the Raiders secondary was bad last season would be an understatement, as they were terrible against even bad defenses. This offseason, the front office went out and revamped the entire unit, adding players at safety and cornerback via free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft.
Hopefully, that means some more takeovers than they had a year ago.
Las Vegas finished dead last in interceptions last season, nabbing only six, which tied them with the New York Giants in that category. The Giants were the team that Patrick Graham coached before heading to Las Vegas, so hopefully secondary play that lacks the ability to get turnovers is not something that is in his rule book.
This season, safety should be much-improved with Marcus Epps in the mix, and Jakorian Bennett, David Long Jr., and Duke Shelley should improve the cornerback play. There is also rumors that the team could bring in Marcus Peters next week, so getting to twelve interceptions should not be out of the question.