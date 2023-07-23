10 bold predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023
With training camp kicking off this week, we take a look at ten bold predictions for the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
Michael Mayer wins AFC Offensive Rookie of the Year honors
The Las Vegas Raiders added nine players in the 2023 NFL Draft, including Tyree Wilson with the No. 7 overall pick in the first round. On Day 2, the Raiders wasted no time in trading up for their next selection, as they picked Michael Mayer from Notre Dame with the fourth pick that day, trading up with the Indianapolis Colts.
During his time at Notre Dame, Mayer established himself as one of the best tight ends in the country, and many felt he would be the first off the board at his position group this April. When Sam LaPorta came off the board at pick No. 34, the Raiders knew they could not wait any longer to select Mayer, and he will likely slide in as the TE1 as a rookie in 2023.
The tight end position became a necessity when Darren Waller was traded to the New York Giants, so Mayer has a golden opportunity to grab onto a starting job this summer and never let go. He has the size, hands, and blocking ability to be an impact player in McDaniels's offense as a rookie, and maybe he plays well enough to nab AFC Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.