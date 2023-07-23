10 bold predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023
With training camp kicking off this week, we take a look at ten bold predictions for the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
Davante Adams breaks the Raiders single-season receptions record
The biggest move of the 2022 offseason was the trade the Raiders made for star wide receiver Davante Adams with the Green Bay Packers. The arrival of Adams was supposed to make Derek Carr raise his game to the next level, as well as make the Raiders offense one of the more dynamic in the game.
While Carr was eventually benched, and the Raiders offense looked terrible on far too many occasions, Adams was as good as advertised in Year 1 in the Silver and Black. Adams set the Raiders single-season receiving yards record, and in Year 2, I like for him to blow away the Raiders record for most catches in a season.
Adams was only the fourth player in team history to haul in 100-or-more catches in a season in 2022, as his 100 receptions on 180 targets was one of the more prolific efforts in team history. Darren Waller owns the single-season reception record at 107, and with Garoppolo looking for Adams time and time again in 2023, I expect at least 110 receptions for No. 17.