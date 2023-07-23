10 bold predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023
With training camp kicking off this week, we take a look at ten bold predictions for the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders beat the Chiefs during the regular season
The Raiders franchise has beaten the Chiefs only once since the 2017 NFL season, a 40-32 epic battle inside Arrowhead Stadium back in 2020. That was famously remembered as the game Jon Gruden took the team bus on a ride around the stadium after the victory, and the Raiders have been a punching bag for the Chiefs since.
In 2023, the Raiders and Chiefs will battle it out for the first time in Week 12, as Kansas City comes to Allegiant Stadium, and then again on Christmas Day, which could prove to be a nightmare holiday for Raiders fans who celebrate. If the Raiders are to beat Kansas City, it will have to be in Week 12, as they will look to head into their bye week on a high note.
Of course, beating the Chiefs has not only been hard for the Raiders, but the entire NFL, as they have dominated the AFC West, and are coming off their second Super Bowl title in the last four seasons. This would be an incredible upset, but the time has come for the Raiders to finally play up to the Chiefs, so why not do it at home?