10 bold predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023
With training camp kicking off this week, we take a look at ten bold predictions for the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders sweep the Denver Broncos
The Las Vegas Raiders have over a month to get ready for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, a week that will bring an AFC West matchup against the Denver Broncos. The Raiders have not lost to the Broncos since December 29, 2019, winning six straight, earning sweeps in each of the last three seasons.
However, sweeping them again in 2023 could prove to be a tougher feat than in recent memory, as Sean Payton arrives to fix the issues in Denver. Payton won a Super Bowl in New Orleans with a smaller quarterback in Drew Brees, so you have to think he is excited to go to battle with Russell Wilson as his quarterback this season.
Playing a division rival in Week 1 is always a tough draw, and we will get to see right away what the addition of Payton brings to a Broncos team that was downright bad last season. The addition of Payton should improve the Broncos, but another Raiders sweep could be incoming for the Mile High faithful.