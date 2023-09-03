Las Vegas Raiders: 2022 weaknesses that could become strengths in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders bolstered their roster this offseason, and these weaknesses from a year ago could be a strength in 2023.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders will kick off their season next Sunday, as they make a trip to Denver to take on the AFC West rival Broncos in Week 1. This has been an offseason of change for the Silver and Black, as they moved on from some key players, and have flipped the roster nearly completely since Dave Ziegler took over in the 2022 offseason.
Here, we look at three weaknesses from a year ago that could end up being major strengths for the Raiders this season.
Interior OL
The Raiders brought back their entire offensive line from a year ago, but in the end, there will be a new starter opposite Dylan Parham at offensive guard in 2023. Greg Van Roten came in this summer as a veteran and dominated, and not only did he earn the starting job from Alex Bars, the Raiders ended up releasing Bars.
Andre James should continue to grow at center, and Parham should take a big step forward in his second season in the league. All told, the Raiders offensive line could be sneaky good in 2023.