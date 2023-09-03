Las Vegas Raiders: 2022 weaknesses that could become strengths in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders bolstered their roster this offseason, and these weaknesses from a year ago could be a strength in 2023.
By Brad Weiss
The Secondary
It is no big secret that the Raiders secondary has struggled for some time now, and last season, two second-year stars from 2021 took a major step backward. The hope in 2023 is that Nate Hobbs and Trevon Moehrig can get pointed back in the right direction, and there are seasoned veterans at their respective position groups to help them do just that.
Marcus Epps and Marcus Peters are guys who have won a lot of games at the NFL level, and they are changing the narrative in the Raiders defensive backfield. The AFC West is loaded with quarterback talent, so in order for the Raiders to keep pace, and possibly surprise some people this season, they must be better in the secondary.
I believe that the additions back there will help the Raiders improve tremendously, and when you throw in rookie Jakorian Bennett, the group as a whole is much better than it was a year ago. In fact, the team had to cut potential starters this summer at cut time, speaking to how good this group could be in 2023.