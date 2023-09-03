Las Vegas Raiders: 2022 weaknesses that could become strengths in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders bolstered their roster this offseason, and these weaknesses from a year ago could be a strength in 2023.
By Brad Weiss
Tight End
One of the biggest moves during the 2023 offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders was the team trading away star tight end Darren Waller. The former 100-catch man had struggled to stay healthy over the past two seasons, and Josh McDaniels and his staff decided to turn the page at the tight end position group this offseason.
Not only was Waller dealt via a trade, but Foster Moreau was allowed to walk in free agency, linking back up with Derek Carr in New Orleans. That means the position group as a whole will look a lot different this season, outside of Jesper Horsted beating out some tough competition this summer to lock down the TE3 job once again.
Austin Hooper was brought in via free agency, and he is a solid veteran who should help rookie Michael Mayer along. Going into the 2023 NFL Draft, many felt that Mayer was the best player available at the position group, and the Raiders went up in the second round to get him, so watch out for this duo this season.