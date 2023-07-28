Top 5 breakout candidates for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders will need multiple players to step up in 2023, and these five could be breakout candidates.
By Brad Weiss
4. Zamir White, Running Back
Right now, the biggest storyline when it comes to the Raiders is what is going to happen with star running back Josh Jacobs. After leading the NFL in rushing yards last season, Jacobs and the Raiders could not come to an agreement on a long-term deal, so he is current staying away from the team.
That means that other running backs are going to have to step up in training camp, and possibly the regular season, and one of those backs is Zamir White. A Day 3 pick of the Raiders during the 2022 NFL Draft, White will be given a chance to earn the starting job if Jacobs is out for the long-term, but can he shoulder that kind of load?
If White is the feature back, you can expect Josh McDaniels to give him the ball a lot, even with so much talent at the wide receiver position on this offense. White proved to be a punishing back during his time at Georgia, something McDaniels loves, and if he is the starter for the whole season, a 1,000-yard campaign is not out of the question.