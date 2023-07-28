Top 5 breakout candidates for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders will need multiple players to step up in 2023, and these five could be breakout candidates.
By Brad Weiss
3. Dylan Parham, Offensive Guard
The Las Vegas Raiders return their entire starting offensive line from a year ago, so there are some lofty expectations of the group. Last season, the Raiders saw a few players step up in a big way, including right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, and rookie offensive guard, Dylan Parham.
Starting all 17 games as a rookie, Parham had his ups and downs, but it was clear early on that he was going to be a big part of the Raiders offensive line in Year 1. Parham was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team, a solid honor for the third-round pick, but in 2023, the expectations are much higher for the former Memphis Tiger.
Star left tackle Kolton Miller has already commented on how stronger Parham is this summer, and that is great news for the Raiders as a whole. He was the top pick of the Raiders during the 2022 NFL Draft, and after a strong rookie season, he appears to be a long-term solution at one of the offensive guard spots.