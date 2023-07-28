Top 5 breakout candidates for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders will need multiple players to step up in 2023, and these five could be breakout candidates.
By Brad Weiss
1. Divine Deablo, Linebacker
Finally, we end our list with a player expected to round into a cornerstone player for the Raiders defense in 2023. Divine Deablo was a third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2021, and since joining the NFL, he has become someone the franchise hopes they build their linebacker group around.
In fact, after racking up 80 tackles in only eight games last season, the coaching staff saw enough to give him the green dot on the defensive side of the ball. While an injury cut short his second season in the NFL, he proved to be a capable tackler, and possible three-down linebacker, which will be important considering how thin the Raiders are at the position group.
High expectations will be placed on Deablo, but he is a guy who has always seemed up for the challenge, and would have easily racked up over 100 tackles if he did not get hurt last season. Can he live up to the hype? Raiders fans better hope so, and I believe that a healthy Deablo will be a standout player for the Silver and Black in 2023.