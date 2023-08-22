Las Vegas Raiders 2023 Preseason Week 3 depth chart features no changes
The Las Vegas Raiders released their depth chart for the final 2023 preseason game, and it featured zero changes from the week before.
By Brad Weiss
It has been an eye-opening preseason so far for the Las Vegas Raiders, who have outscored their opponents by a score of 68-24 so far. The Raiders are getting strong play up and down their lineup, and one thing is for certain, they have a much more depth than they had a year ago.
Las Vegas went into this offseason looking to make big changes on the roster, and they did so by releasing franchise quarterback Derek Carr. The Silver and Black also traded away star tight end Darren Waller, while bringing in a bunch of new faces via free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft.
The new faces are certainly making their presence felt, especially the rookies, as the draft guys, and the players taken as undrafted rookie free agents are proving to be ready for the next level. Despite that, there has been minimal movement on the Raiders depth chart.
In the most recent depth chart on Raiders.com, there were zero changes from the week before, which was a bit shocking. It appears that the depth chart will remain status quo until after the final preseason game, a Saturday tilt against the Dallas Cowboys.
Raiders look to move to 3-0 on the preseason in Week 3
The matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday will go a long way in finding out which Raiders make the team's 53-man roster heading into Week 1 against Denver. There have been numerous players who have stepped up in a big way this summer, and Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler are going to cut some guys who will definitely land on their feet.
Many do not expect much from the Raiders this season, but if the preseason is any indication, this is a team playing with a lot of pride right now. They have more than held their own in joint practices, and are dominating their preseason schedule, so maybe the Raiders can be one of those teams that come out of nowhere and shocks in 2023.