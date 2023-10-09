Las Vegas Raiders 2023 rookies need to make a bigger impact in Week 5
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 5, and these rookies need to start making more of an impact.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders have a big hole to dig out of to start the 2023 NFL season, as they have lost three straight following a Week 1 victory over Denver. Week 5 brings a primetime matchup for the Silver and Black, as they head home to take on the Green Bay Packers inside Allegiant Stadium.
During the 2023 NFL Draft, the Raiders brought in a bunch of players that many figured would make an immediate impact in Year 1. Unfortunately, that has not been the case, and outside of Aidan O'Connell showing a few flashes last weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers, it has been a down year for the 2023 draft class so far.
In Week 5, that has to change, and these three Raiders rookies must make an impact if the team hopes to notch victory No. 2 of the 2023 season.
Las Vegas Raiders rookies who need a bigger impact in Week 5
Offense: Tre Tucker and Michael Mayer
The Raiders added two potential playmakers within the draft's first 100 picks, selecting Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer at No. 39 overall, and Cincinnati wideout Tre Tucker with pick No. 100. Unfortunately, despite some preseason hype, neither has made a big contribution to the Raiders this season, something that has become a bit alarming going into the fifth game.
With Hunter Renfrow being seemingly frozen out of the offense, Tucker has to utilize his speed and come up with some big plays for the Raiders. When it comes to Mayer, he cannot continue to go missing on the offensive side of the ball, as he was brought in here to soften the blow of the Darren Waller trade.
Defense: Tyree Wilson
Defensively, this is a game where Tyree Wilson must break out, as he is another early pick of the Raiders who has yet to make a real impact. He plays across from one of the best defensive players in the NFL in Maxx Crosby, so the attention put on Madd Maxx should enable Wilson to make an impact on the other side.
With the emergence of Jalen Carter in Philadelphia, and how well Christian Gonzalez was playing in New England before the injury, Wilson is starting to get some buzz as a potential bust. There is no better place than within the bright lights of Monday Night Football to squash all of that noise, but can Wilson do it?