A Fan’s Guide to Surviving the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Season
Are you a fan of the Las Vegas Raiders? Here is a survival guide for the 2023 NFL season.
By Keith Ricci
Josh McDaniels will still be the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders 12 months from now.
Last season, for the first time in years, the polarizing topic of Derek Carr was dethroned as the top social media trend, only to be outdone by an abundance of “Fire McDaniels” posts. If the Raiders are 0-3 at the end of September, you can bet Raider Nation will be trying to fire him again.
It’s just not happening. As I wrote about last season, they always knew failing was a realistic outcome as they transition into the new era of Raiders football.
Don’t get me wrong. If things are bad, they will fire someone. A scapegoat always emerges after back-to-back losing seasons. Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham seems to be a likely candidate should the defense remain in the bottom of the barrel. Which leads me to my next point…