A Fan’s Guide to Surviving the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Season
Are you a fan of the Las Vegas Raiders? Here is a survival guide for the 2023 NFL season.
By Keith Ricci
Raiders new QB Jimmy Garoppolo is not the future. Remember that.
Jimmy G is the present – and that’s it. So if he has success in the red zone, which I believe he will, don’t get too excited. It’s great for 2023, but it only means so much for the big picture.
He’s made a career of smart, short to mid-range passes. Complimenting that with his expertise of McDaniels offense, I think we’re going to see a massive improvement in the Raiders red zone offense this season.
But also, if Jimmy G who has made a career of injury-plagued seasons, gets hurt in September – don’t get too down.
Every high and every low from Garoppolo this season – take a deep breath and remind yourself he is not your franchise quarterback.