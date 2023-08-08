A Fan’s Guide to Surviving the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Season
Are you a fan of the Las Vegas Raiders? Here is a survival guide for the 2023 NFL season.
By Keith Ricci
There’ll still be more opposing fans than you’d like to see at Allegiant Stadium.
There isn’t anything Raider Nation dislikes more than seeing large amounts of the opponent’s fans inside their state-of-the-art stadium. This is going to happen again this season, but it isn’t going to last forever.
Look at the Vegas Golden Knights. They were Western Conference Champions in their first season (2018), made the playoffs five times in six seasons, and won the Stanley Cup in 2023. The greater Las Vegas market has supported them from day one – with the noise they bring, their home ice advantage is incredible.
In the entertainment capital of the world, there are a lot of ways to spend your money to enjoy an evening out. These people choose to spend on a winning hockey team over a losing football team. As do the out-of-town tourists.
When the Raiders start winning, and become entertaining to watch, then Raiders Season Ticket Holders will stop reselling their tickets and start attending more games. Or if they do continue reselling, out-of-town Raiders fans are more likely to buy if they’re going to see a winning effort.
When that happens, the organization might consider limiting Season Ticket Holders to those who live in Nevada and California – and restricting how often season tickets can be resold to assure the stadium is being filled with local fans who want to attend the game and support the home team.
But they don’t have that leverage yet.
And most NFL teams still haven’t played there, so their fans are still eager for their first road trip to Vegas. Ideally, that novelty will wear off when the Raiders start winning more consistently.