Las Vegas Raiders 2023 season in serious trouble after SNF loss
The Las Vegas Raiders were outplayed, and out-coached in their 23-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.
By Brad Weiss
Going into their Sunday night matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Las Vegas Raiders were looking to make a statement at home. Playing their home opener, and the first home start for Jimmy Garoppolo as starting quarterback, the Raiders were actually favored going into this matchup.
Like they did last week, the Raiders got off to a strong start, landing the first punch thanks to a 32-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams. However, the Steelers would respond in a big way, and before you knew it, they had built up a seemingly insurmountable 23-7 lead.
Las Vegas would make it interesting, but the coaching got the better of the team, as a decision to kick a field goal, and then a horrible timeout proved to seal the Raiders loss. Now, at 1-2, they are in serious trouble, and with the Los Angeles Chargers on the horizon, this could be the start of another disatrous season in Sin City.
Raiders in big trouble heading into Week 4
There are so many issues with this team heading into Week 4, as the run game has been non-existent, and Jimmy Garoppolo is playing mistake-prone quarterback. He seems to just throw the ball up into trouble once he starts to get happy feet, and that has not only led to interceptions, but wide receivers having to put their bodies on the line to go up and get it.
The defense cannot get stops when they need to, and once again, the Silver and Black just do not force turnovers. Next weekend, the Chargers present a host of new problems for the Raiders, as Justin Herbert can pick apart a defense at will, and despite the injuries, they should be able to move the ball against this Raiders defense.
The Raiders have a chance to fix their issues, but I am afraid that at this point, Garoppolo was a mistake signing, as well as not bolstering the offensive line. If Josh Jacobs cannot get it going on the ground this season, we could be looking at a top-5 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft when all is said and done.