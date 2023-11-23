Las Vegas Raiders 2023 Thanksgiving: What Raider Nation should be thankful for
The Las Vegas Raiders enter 2023 Thanksgiving at 5-6, but there is plenty to be thankful for this year.
By Brad Weiss
On Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders will play their third AFC West game of the season, this time against the hated Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs go into that game sitting in first place in the division, a spot they have held for years now, and one they do not appear to be giving up any time soon.
For the 2023 Raiders, the season has been a whirlwind, but that is what we have come to expect from this franchise over the last 20 years. For a franchise that has been to the playoffs only twice in that timeframe, there has been so much more bad than good, though things appear to be pointed in the right direction lately.
The move from Josh McDaniels has breathed new life into the Raiders, and they have gone on to win two of their last three games. That has put themselves back into the AFC Playoff race, but as the season winds down, they are going to need to go on a run if they hope to be playing meaningful games in January.
As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, Raider Nation does have things to be thankful for this year, and here, we dive into four of them.