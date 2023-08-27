Las Vegas Raiders 2023 UDFA stock watch
After the final preseason game, let us take a look at how the 2023 undrafted free agents rookies are doing for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders 2023 UDFA Stock Watch: Stock Up
McClendon Curtis
The battle for a starting spot at offensive guard alongside Dylan Parham raged all season long, and was likely won by veteran Greg Van Roten. While Alex Bars could make the team as well, as he was a starter last season, I believe McClendon Curtis did enough to nab one of the 53-man roster spots.
Curtis has the size and power to eventually be a starter at the NFL level, and could be quite the steal.
Adam Plant
Adam Plant is someone who has done enough to earn a job with the Raiders, but he could end up being the odd man out at the defensive tackle position. Plant has been a fan favorite all summer long, and could pass by a few veterans at the position group, but is likely destined for the practice squad.
Drake Thomas
Looking at the Las Vegas Raiders defense as a whole this summer, the one guy who really stood out on that side of the ball in the preseason was Drake Thomas. Thomas led the Raiders in tackles in two of the three games, posting double-digit tackles, including nine solo against the Los Angeles Rams.
Thomas did enough to warrant being on the 53-man roster, and in a thin position group, could get a long look this season.
Dalton Wagner
Wagner has looked the part of an NFL offensive tackle, and could be on the roster when the Raiders head to Denver. He also has done enough to be considered a long-term solution as a swing tackle, or possibly even a starter down the road.