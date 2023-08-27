Las Vegas Raiders 2023 UDFA stock watch
After the final preseason game, let us take a look at how the 2023 undrafted free agents rookies are doing for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders 2023 UDFA Stock Watch: Stock Down
Jaydon Grant
Grant showed promise during the summer, but he is in a loaded position group that does not have room for him. Hopefully they can bring him back for the practice squad.
Azizi Hearn
Another defensive back that the Raiders should consider bringing back on the practice squad. Hearn could find his way onto an NFL roster at some point this year, but not at cornerback for this current Raiders roster.
John Samuel Shenker
The Raiders brought in John Samuel Shenker as a camp body at the tight end position, and the former Auburn Tiger could make his way back on the practice squad as well. He has good size and hands to play the position.
George Tarlas
George Tarlas had a few good moments for the Raiders during the preseason, even posting a sack during the team's loss against Dallas saturday night. He showed enough on tape to possibly make an NFL roster, but the Raiders are loaded at defensive end.
Jordan Perryman
An injury cut Jordan Perryman's summer short.