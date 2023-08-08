Las Vegas Raiders 2023 WR trio ranked in the top-5 of the NFL
The Las Vegas Raiders trio of Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, and Hunter Renfrow at WR were ranked in the top-5 in the NFL going into this season.
By Brad Weiss
When it comes to the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders, one cannot question how good they could end up being as a whole at the wide receiver position. Last offseason, the Raiders brought in Davante Adams in a massive trade, and entering his second season, he has already become a record-breaking player for the organization.
In his first season in the Silver and Black, Adams broke the single-season receiving yards record, a mark that stood for 25 years. In Year 2, the talent around him is even better at the position group, and when you look at the group as a whole, it is hard to find a trio with more talent.
The starting trio of Adams, Jakobi Meyers, and Hunter Renfrow should be able to have their way with NFL defenses this season, especially if Jimmy Garoppolo can stay healthy. Meyers replaced Mack Hollins as the No. 2 wideout on the outside, and now that Renfrow is healthy, he returns to dominate the slot.
Raiders WR trio ranked No. 5 by Bleacher Report
Over at Bleacher Report, David Kenyon recently put out a post detailing the top wide receiver trios in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. The No. 1 team on the list was the Cincinnati Bengals, who boast a trio led by Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, and Tee Higgins. Of course, right now, Joe Burrow is injured, so we will see how much production they have without him under center.
Las Vegas came in as the No. 5 overall team on the list, and rightfully so. The Silver and Black should be able to attack teams on the outside, and in the slot this season, so the hope is that Jimmy Garoppolo can stay healthy enough to utilize all these weapons this fall.
The good thing about the Raiders wide receiver room is that it goes far beyond just those three at the top. Tre Tucker, a 2023 NFL Draft pick looks like the real deal, and this summer, veterans like DeAndre Carter, Keelan Cole, Phillip Dorsett, and Cam Sims will all be fighting for a spot on the roster.
When you look at the position group as a whole, Las Vegas may have the deepest unit in football.