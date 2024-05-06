Las Vegas Raiders 2024 NFL Draft Superlatives
By Brad Weiss
The 2024 Las Vegas Raiders rookie class has the potential to be a good one, as Tom Telesco added some elite talent, and filled in some key positions of need. As is the case with every draft class, all the grades mean nothing until the work actually gets done on the field, as we have seen sleepers picked on Day 3, and some top-5 busts.
In total, Las Vegas added eight players via the 2024 NFL Draft, including some who are going to have the opportunity to make a major impact early on. Las Vegas could still add some key players via free agency, but as we get deeper into May, you have to think most of the summer roster is set.
Here are the superlative for the Raiders 2024 NFL Draft class.
Favorite Pick: Jackson Powers-Johnson
In the second round, the Raiders made a huge selection, bringing in Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson. An elite pass protector, Powers-Johnson will make the move to offensive guard at the next level, and solidifies what should be an excellent interior of the Raiders offensive line.
The Raiders could have gone a number of different ways with this pick, but landing the best interior offensive lineman in the draft class was the way to go. Powers-Johnson is going to have a long career in the NFL, and hopefully, becomes a cornerstone piece of what could be a very strong Raiders offensive line in 2024.