Las Vegas Raiders 2024 NFL Draft Superlatives
By Brad Weiss
Most questionable pick: Delmar Glaze
In the third round, Las Vegas finally added an offensive tackle, taking Delmar Glaze from the University of Maryland. Not seen by many as a Day 2 pick, Glaze showed incredible versatility with the Terrapins, and has the ability to play both sides of the offensive line at either tackle position.
Glaze is going to get a chance to battle it out with Thayer Munford Jr. for the starting right tackle spot as a rookie, but even if he does not crack the starting lineup, he is a good option to replace either Munford or Kolton Miller in case of an injury. This was a questionable pick by Tom Telesco, but if he can help the Raiders at either tackle spot, you have to think this is a solid use of a Round 3 pick.
Potential Steal: Tommy Eichenberg
Last season, the combination of Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo played excellent football for the Raiders from the linebacker spot. With both men returning, Patrick Graham should once again expect strong play from the duo, but another possible starter, or even some more depth was needed at the position this draft cycle.
Enter Tommy Eichenberg, a two-time All-Big 10 selection who is as punishing a linebacker as there is in this draft class. Eichenberg is going to battle it out with Luke Masterson for a starting job right away, and it would not surprise anybody if he becomes a 100-tackle linebacker at the next level.
We will revisit these superlatives after the 2024 NFL season, as some guys could surprise the fans either in a good or negative way. This has the potential to be an exciting rookie class for the Silver and Black, but only time will tell what the Raiders got right, and what they got wrong.