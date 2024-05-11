Las Vegas Raiders 2024 rookie class could make a legitimate impact in Year 1
By Brad Weiss
Last season, the Las Vegas Raiders did not get much from their 2023 NFL Draft class outside of a surprising season from quarterback Aidan O'Connell. The rookie from Purdue was able to take over as the team's starting quarterback, and played very well down the stretch, beating all three AFC West teams.
In 2024, the Raiders are hoping to get more from their rookie class, a group of eight players who filled some major voids on the roster. Las Vegas also added some elite prospects in tight end Brock Bowers and offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson, two guys who should come in and help the offense immediately.
On defense, the key was to bolster the secondary via the NFL Draft, and the Raiders did just that. By adding Decamerion Richardson and MJ Devonshire to the cornerback room, they bolstered one of the weakest position groups on the roster, and Trey Taylor has a chance to make an impact at safety right away.
Overall, this is a draft class that Raiders fans can get excited about, and it would not surprise if all eight players made some kind of an impact in Year 1.
Raiders could get elite play from their 2024 rookie class
Starting with Bowers and Powers-Johnson, the Raiders have brought in eight players that will fill some kind of role this season. Bowers and Mayer will be the starting tight ends, while Powers-Johnson should jump right in as the starting right offensive guard.
Based on what we have seen during rookie minicamp, they are as good as advertised, which is a change from the usual reaches Las Vegas goes for in the early rounds.
I really like what the Raiders did on Day 2 and 3, as they added players to positions of need. Whether or not those guys round into starters will be seen, but for the most part, they should at least get their fair share of playing time at some point during the 2024 NFL season.
In the end, Las Vegas could have the most balanced and talented rookie class in the AFC West.