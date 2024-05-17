Las Vegas Raiders 2024 schedule: 1 huge storyline for each matchup
By Brad Weiss
The schedule is out for the 2024 Las Vegas Raiders, and they have one of the toughest strengths of schedules, as well as will travel more miles than most of the teams in the NFL this season. The task will not be an easy one, but in order for the Raiders to punch their ticket to a playoff appearance, they will have to go into each game with the same mindset they did towards the end of the 2023 campaign.
Here, we look at one storyline for each of the Raiders matchups this season.
Las Vegas Raiders 2024 schedule: 1 huge storyline for each matchup
Week 1 at Los Angeles Chargers: Return of Jim Harbaugh
The Raiders open up their 2024 NFL season against a division rival, as they go to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers. This will be Jim Harbaugh's first game since returning to the sidelines as an NFL head coach, an Las Vegas has a golden opportunity to give him a cold welcome back to professional football.
Being an AFC West opponent, the Raiders will get two cracks at the Chargers this season once again, and hopefully, can pound them into submission like they did late in the 2023 campaign.
Week 2 at Baltimore Ravens: Make an early AFC statement
Going on the road and playing two top AFC teams to start the season will not be an easy task, but this early-season slate will give the Raiders a chance to make a statement in the conference in the league's first month. It will also be the second consecutive game against one of the Harbaugh brothers, and nothing would be sweeter than returning home with a 2-0 record against potential AFC Playoff teams.
Week 3 vs Carolina Panthers: The Home Opener
You only get one home opener a year, and the Raiders have a very winnable game to open the Allegiant Stadium slate in 2024. Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers could be one of the worst teams in the NFC this season, if not the entire NFL, so Las Vegas should send the crowd home happy in this one.
Week 4 vs Cleveland Browns: Defense will be tested vs Deshaun Watson
In the first two weeks, the Raiders face elite AFC quarterbacks in Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson, and in Week 4, another test awaits in Deshaun Watson. Much has been said about how potentially good this Raiders defense could be in 2024, and they are certainly going to be tested early on in 2024.