Las Vegas Raiders 2024 schedule: 1 huge storyline for each matchup
By Brad Weiss
Week 5 at Denver Broncos: Continuing Dominance vs Denver
In recent years, the Raiders have dominated the Denver Broncos, though things could change in Year 2 under Sean Payton. The Broncos got rid of Russell Wilson this offseason, and may roll with a rookie in Bo Nix, so ths Week 5 matchup, even though on the road, should extend their winning streak against their divisional rival.
Week 6 vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Classic AFC Battle
Week 6 brings an exciting AFC matchup on the road, as we get to see a classic battle between the Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers could be headed for a down year with Russell Wilson at quarterback, but trips East have never been easy sledding for the Silver and Black.
Week 7 at Los Angeles Rams: Back to SoFi
Most summers, the Raiders and Los Angeles Rams have heated joint practices, though with the two teams not playing in the preseason, that may not happen. Los Angeles is trying to navigate life without Aaron Donald, who retired after the 2023 NFL season, so expect a little less heat on the Raiders quarterbacks in this one.
Week 8 vs Kansas City Chiefs: Avenging last year's home loss
Last year, the Raiders got out to a fast start against the Kansas City Chiefs at home, only to suffer another embarrassing loss. Week 8 brings a chance for the Raiders to beat KC at home for the first time since 2017 back in the Oakland days, but Allegiant is also the site of the Chiefs recent Super Bowl victory.
Week 9 at Cincinnati Bengals: Caging Joe Burrow
As long as Joe Burrow is putting on a Cincinnati Bengals uniform, and staying healthy, the Bengals are going to be a tough team to beat. Traveling to Ohio in Week 9 could prove a daunting task for the Raiders, but if they can keep Burrow under wraps thanks to what should be a dominant pass rush, they should be able to possibly avenge their last playoff loss.