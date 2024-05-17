Las Vegas Raiders 2024 schedule: 1 huge storyline for each matchup
By Brad Weiss
Week 11 at Miami Dolphins: Raiders secondary vs Fins WR group
One of the more dynamic wide receiver groups in the NFL this season will be in Miami, as the group recently added Odell Beckham Jr. to the mix. All eyes are going to be on the Raiders secondary this season, in hopes that they did enough to build around Jack Jones, but this could turn into a track meet early.
Week 12 vs Denver Broncos: Another sweep of Denver?
The Raiders will play host to the Denver Broncos in Week 12, and the hope is that this matchup will bring another season sweep for the Silver and Black. Denver has a lot of question marks on their roster going into this season, but should be improved over last year, where they were a complete mess in Sean Payton's return to coaching.
Week 13 at Kansas City Chiefs: Raiders take on KC on Black Friday
The only gift I want on Black Friday this year is another stunning Raiders victory inside Arrowhead Stadium. Las Vegas was able to shock the world on Christmas Day last year, so why not give Raiders fans the best Black Friday ever in this Week 13 battle.
Week 14 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jon Gruden Bowl
When you think of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders, you likely think of one man: Jon Gruden. Gruden was head coach of both of these franchises, and helped the Bucs to a Super Bowl title, but late in the 2024 NFL season, this could end up being a must-win game for both teams.