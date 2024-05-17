Las Vegas Raiders 2024 schedule: 1 huge storyline for each matchup
By Brad Weiss
Week 15 vs Atlanta Falcons: Raiders in Primetime
Hey! Look who is in primetime! The Raiders will play only two primetime games in 2024, depending on if they flexed in, and one of them will be against Kirk Cousins and the new-look Atlanta Falcons. Cousins will be looking to stave off Michael Penix Jr. as the starter in Atlanta, so who knows what the QB situation could look like for both teams this late in the season.
Week 16 vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Possible Wild Card implications
Going into this Week 16 battle against Jacksonville, this matchup could have serious AFC Playoff implications. Trevor Lawrence is still trying to reach his full potential at the NFL level, but the Raiders could end his playoff hopes with a late-season home win in front of the Allegiant faithful.
Week 17 at New Orleans Saints: The Derek Carr Game
Week 17 brings a monster matchup for the Raiders, and the only thing that would make this sweeter is if this was a home game for the Silver and Black. This will be the first time the Raiders play against former nine-year starting quarterback Derek Carr, a matchup that will be must-see TV for Raider Nation.
Week 18 vs Los Angeles Chargers: Ending the Chargers season
The Raiders have done this dance before, battling it out with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18 to hopefully end their playoff hopes. There is no love lost between these two teams, and nothing would be sweeter than sending Justin Herbert to another season on the outside looking in at the playoffs.