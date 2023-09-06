Las Vegas Raiders: 3 best Week 1 games in the last decade
With Week 1 on the horizon, take a trip down memory lane of the Las Vegas Raiders recent opening day games.
By Jason Willis
Finally, Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season is just a few days away, and for a Las Vegas Raiders team with a lot of expectations and even more changes, they draw a Week 1 match-up with the rival Denver Broncos on the road. Currently in the midst of a six-game win streak against the Broncos, if Las Vegas is going to win again in week one they must do it with a new quarterback under center.
In what will be Jimmy Garoppolo's first game as a Raider, it will be the first time fans get to see just how well the relationship between him and Josh McDaniel's has endured since they were together with the Patriots back in 2017.
Furthermore, what will the relationship look like with him and star receiver Davante Adams? After all, part of the appeal for Adams when joining the Raiders was playing with his good friend Derek Carr. In search of his fourth straight All-Pro nod, this is a big season for #17.
Finally, how will running back Josh Jacobs look? After missing nearly all of the off-season program, he and Las Vegas finally reached a contract extension to bring him back to the team for at least one more season. Fresh off his first All-Pro season where he led the league in rushing, he will look to build off that performance and earn another contract next season.
Despite all the storylines going into this season, there is still time to look back at past seasons and reminisce on some of the greatest games in the history of the Raiders. With plenty to choose from, these are the three best of the last ten years.