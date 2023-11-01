Las Vegas Raiders: 3 college coaches who could take over for Josh McDaniels
The inevitable has mercifully and finally come to an end for Josh McDaniels as the Raiders head man. Here are some college choices to consider.
By Nick Popio
A surprising choice for the Raiders from Oregon
Raider fans will disagree with this choice, but Lanning is building a bully in his young career. He's 17-4 at Oregon and has used the transfer portal wisely. He's got his team in the playoff hunt, especially if they win out and claim the Pac-12 championship. He was the defensive coordinator on Georgia's 2021 national title squad.
You can argue that the Ducks should be undefeated in 2023, despite losing a nail-biter to Washington a few weeks back. He's a rising star in the coaching tree. He may not be ready for the bright lights of the NFL, which is what most would say. Lanning did sign an extension to keep him through 2028, but getting to coach in the NFL has to be a logical goal for him.
Lanning could remind some of when Al Davis hired Lane Kiffin. That relationship didn't last long. Mark seems to have more patience then his father did, Josh McDaniels is a prime example of that. If Mark went this route and sends everyone into a frenzy, then he would have to surround Lanning with experienced coordinators and position coaches.