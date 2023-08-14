3 huge overreactions from the Las Vegas Raiders win vs 49ers
After the win against the 49ers on Sunday, we lay out three huge overreactions for the Las Vegas Raiders 2023 season.
By Brad Weiss
It was a near-perfect start to the 2023 preseason for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they dominated the San Francisco 49ers on both sides of the ball. The offense was clicking behind rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell, and the defense looked deep and fast despite key players sitting this one out.
Overall, head coach Josh McDaniels must have had a lot to like about the effort from the Silver and Black, who looked like the better team from the outset of the game. After a ten-play touchdown drive to start the festivities, the Raiders showed they could move the ball with ease against the 49ers, while the defense made life miserable for San Francisco starter Trey Lance.
In the second half, Las Vegas blew the doors off of the 49ers, making a 14-7 lead a 34-7 final thanks to a few scores from running back Sincere McCormick. Sam Webb had a huge interception of Brandon Allen, returning it for 43 yards, and in the end, the Raiders proved to have more depth than their former Bay Area counterparts.
Here, we lay out three overreactions from the Raiders 34-7 victory over San Francisco.