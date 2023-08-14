3 huge overreactions from the Las Vegas Raiders win vs 49ers
After the win against the 49ers on Sunday, we lay out three huge overreactions for the Las Vegas Raiders 2023 season.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders will be fine without Josh Jacobs
This is the biggest overreaction from the Raiders win against the 49ers was how good the offense looked without Josh Jacobs at running back. The plan all summer without Jacobs being available was to see how good Zamir White could be, and whether or not he could shoulder the load at the position.
During his time at Georgia, White did not carry the ball more than 160 yards in a season, a number that Jacobs more than doubled last season en-route to racking up over 1,600 yards on the ground. The truth is, Jacobs is one of the best young running backs in the game, and the Raiders are a much better team with him in the lineup, but what if he does not show.
White is not going to be able to reproduce the numbers that Jacobs put up last season, but those numbers also game within a six-win season for the Raiders. Maybe the Raiders can win games by displaying a mixed group that includes White, Ameer Abdullah, Damien Williams and Brandon Bolden without having to break the bank to get Jacobs under contract.