Las Vegas Raiders: 3 major questions heading into 2023 Preseason Week 2
The Las Vegas Raiders are fresh off a big win in Week 1 of the 2023 preseason, and here are some questions going into Week 2.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders had a stellar start to their 2023 preseason slate, beating up on the San Francisco 49ers in front of the home Allegiant Stadium crowd. The 34-7 win was a bit of a shock to the rest of the NFL landscape, and while it is only the preseason, it was good to see the team get off on the right foot.
In Week 2, the Raiders will head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams after the two teams battle it out in some joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday. The Raiders will be hoping to continue the good vibes from the win on Sunday, a win they were able to capture without most of their starters playing a single snap.
That victory showed the kind of depth the Raiders have on this roster, and while the starters will get most of their work in the joint practices this week, players battling for starting jobs, or even roster spots will take center stage on Saturday night inside SoFi Stadium.
Here, we look at some major questions the Raiders have going into their matchup against the Rams.